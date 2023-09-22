Residents at Maple Leaf Lodge enjoy ‘Talk Like a Pirate Day’
International ‘Talk Like a Pirate Day’ falls on September 19 and is a parodic holiday created in 1995 by John Baur (Ol' Chumbucket) and Mark Summers (Cap'n Slappy), of Albany, Oregon, U.S., who proclaimed this day to be when everyone in the world should talk like a pirate.
Staff at Maple Leaf Lodge decided to dress up like characters from the Pirates of the Caribbean movies and one even had a stuffed parrot sewn onto her shirt. Our residents engaged in some daring swashbuckling and took part in a duel! There was so much fun to be had as our residents finished the day singing along to a series of old sea shanties
One resident at the home said that she wouldn’t be able to go to pirate island without her knitting needles! while another said that he would probably just have enough survival skills to get by, but their one luxury item of choice would be his TV and video collection.
Kerry Angeloni, General Manager at Maple Leaf Lodge said: “It was an exciting day for us all but thankfully no-one was made to walk the plank! We played a treasure hunt game in which residents marked an ‘x’ on a map to find a treasure chest, and the winner received a variety of tasty sweet treats. We are continually adapting, and finding new ways for residents to enjoy a variety of life enrichment activities, including in this instance, talking like a pirate!”