Residents at Maple Leaf Lodge in Grantham had a barrel of laughs on ‘Talk Like a Pirate Day’ on September 19th, and shared a list of items they would take if they were stranded on a desert island.

International ‘Talk Like a Pirate Day’ falls on September 19 and is a parodic holiday created in 1995 by John Baur (Ol' Chumbucket) and Mark Summers (Cap'n Slappy), of Albany, Oregon, U.S., who proclaimed this day to be when everyone in the world should talk like a pirate.

Staff at Maple Leaf Lodge decided to dress up like characters from the Pirates of the Caribbean movies and one even had a stuffed parrot sewn onto her shirt. Our residents engaged in some daring swashbuckling and took part in a duel! There was so much fun to be had as our residents finished the day singing along to a series of old sea shanties

One resident at the home said that she wouldn’t be able to go to pirate island without her knitting needles! while another said that he would probably just have enough survival skills to get by, but their one luxury item of choice would be his TV and video collection.

Colleagues and Residents Embracing the Pirate Life