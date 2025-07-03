Residents complain of '24/7 noise' as business plans deferred

The site of RPC Containers on the Gallamore Lane Industrial Estate, Market Rasen. Credit: Google

A business has been told to look again at expansion plans, which residents say would mean more noise and disruption for them.

RPC Containers Ltd was hoping to build four silos – large storage towers usually found on farms – on its Market Rasen factory site after landing a £4m contract.

However, people who live next to its site on Gallamore Lane Industrial Estate compared the existing noise to a jet engine and a tumble dryer.

There are currently seven silos on the southern edge near residential parts of Rase Lane and George Street.

The application is requesting that two more be located there, and two more on the northern side.

West Lindsey District Council’s planning committee have asked if the silos could be relocated to create a “win-win” for both the business and locals.

Alan Scoffin of Ross Davey Associates, representing the applicant, told the committee: “RPC is taking on a significant new project from a major global brand. It will bring in £4.5m of revenue, and create at least 12 new roles.

“RPC are requesting four new silos to manage storage and handling of materials, which includes post-consumer recycled polymer.

“This development will not only create local employment but will strengthen Market Rasen’s position as a key centre of sustainable manufacturing.”

Karen Dowell, who lives next to the site, said that noise from the site was already a headache for residents.

“Since the silos went up, they have been a blot on the landscape, towering over houses, cutting out light and sunshine and making a lot of noise,” she told the committee.

“If a door to the factory is left open, it sounds like a jet engine, and more silos means more noise.

“They have recently installed air vents on the roof which sounds like a tumble-dryer, running continuously all day and night.

“Workers get to go home – we live there 24/7. We want the factory to be successful, but not at our expense.”

Councillor Stephen Bunney (Lib Dem), who represents Market Rasen, said the houses were in “a very difficult situation”, and asked if the proposed silos could be relocated.

He was backed by Councillor Ian Fleetwood (Con), who said: “We need to have these discussions and see if we can get a win-win.

“That way the employment stays, and residents get a level of support.”

The application was deferred so that further discussions could be carried out between the council and the business.