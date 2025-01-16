Residents invited to have say on updates for proposed Springwell solar farm between Lincoln and Sleaford

The amount of coverage by panels in the Springwell Solar Farm scheme has been reduced by 27 per cent, according to developers. Photo: Getty Images

Members of the public are able to have their say on the reduced size of plans for Springwell Solar Farm, following the acceptance of the application for examination by the government on December 18.

Plans for the proposed solar farm with battery storage, which would be located on land between Blankney and Ashby de la Launde, have been significantly updated following a second stage of public consultation last year. Members of the public are now invited to submit their comments on the application to the Planning Inspectorate to help inform how it will be examined.

The company behind the project says changes include further offsets from homes and villages, updated proposals for new planting and footpaths, as well as an overall reduction in the size of the area proposed for solar panels by 27 per cent (from 816ha to 594ha).

The updated plans include 12km of new footpaths, over 15km of proposed new hedgerows and a community growing area which would be available for public use. A community benefit fund would provide £400 per megawatt of installed capacity for communities to spend on local projects.

EDF Renewables UK’s Director of Storage, Solar and Private Wire Matthew Boulton said: “We would like to thank everyone who has taken their time to share their views with us over the past two years. Community input has been crucial in helping us to refine our plans for Springwell Solar Farm.

With the potential to supply enough clean, secure electricity to power over 180,000 homes each year, Springwell Solar Farm would make an important contribution to the UK’s future energy supply and the government’s targets for scaling up solar power generation.”

The application is now in the ‘pre-examination stage.’ Anyone is able to register to participate in the examination by submitting a written summary of their views – known as a Relevant Representation - to the Planning Inspectorate between January 15 – February 17, 2025. These submissions will help inform the topics that are considered during the six-month examination.

More information, including all of the application documents, is now available on the Springwell page of the Planning Inspectorate’s website: https://national-infrastructure-consenting.planninginspectorate.gov.uk/projects/EN010149/.