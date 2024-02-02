A circus performer from the opening night at The New chapel - more exciting experiences are set to come for diners. (Photo supplied)

The New Chapel at Greylees, near Sleaford was opened in October by Frida Rush, who stylishly converted the former chapel on the site of Rauceby Hospital.

Now she hopes to bring a number of memorable experiences.

Frida said: “The aim is to not just offer food and drink but also bring cultural diversity experiences and exciting events for the area, with high end performers.

Circus acrobats from the New Chapel's opening night. (Photo supplied)

“There will be Bollywood dancing at the Asian night and belly dancing, a snake charmer and stunt performer on a bed of nails for a Persian evening.

“The Persian buffet will see food provided by authentic cooks allowing people to try different flavours from a different place.”

The themed nights are ticketed. The casino night in July will have gaming tables and fake money, transporting people to the glitz of Las Vegas.

Guitarist and singer CJ Hatt will be the first performance next Friday (February 9). Then on March 30 it will be the turn of Mandy Mudern, a comedy magician and Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist. There is also a psychic supper.