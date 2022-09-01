Retail champion to offer advice for East Lindsey businesses

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louth market.

The Destination Lincolnshire initiative, supported with funding from East Lindsey District Council, Boston Borough Council and West Lindsey District Council has seen a new business support program launched for those working in retail, hospitality, leisure, and visitor attractions.

Using COVID-19 recovery funding from the councils, Clare’s work will show businesses how to better market themselves, tackle social media, manage stock control, sell to their ideal customer, dress shop windows, and generate curb appeal, aiming to instil business confidence, so that together, we can develop joint shopping/leisure marketing campaigns.

Clare said: “I'm very much looking forward to working alongside the councils and Destination Lincolnshire. For me, this is about the whole offering of a place. What makes a destination is as much about the locals who visit daily as well as those visiting from further afield. Encouraging collaboration between local businesses across retail, hospitality, leisure, personal care, and attractions, is what enables more exciting and curated experiences to be developed, giving people a more compelling reason to visit one place over another.

“I’ve seen first-hand how – with a little support – businesses can come together to deliver unique experiences. In West Lindsey already we’ve seen new Indian food experience weekends, themed restaurant nights, coffee roasting, blending, and tasting tours, and pampering spa retreats!

“Typically, only larger organisations can deliver such experiences, but by encouraging smaller businesses to combine their skills and offering, they could present something much more appealing to visitors. That's exactly what we'll be looking at doing over the coming months, and in so doing the aim is to boost trade for all by delivering greater visitor attraction, boosting footfall, and creating a real buzz about our beautiful county.”

Councillor Adam Grist, Portfolio Holder for Market Towns and Rural Economy at East Lindsey District Council said: “Our independent retailers play a huge part in the character of our market towns and we want to ensure they are in the best position possible to thrive.

“Since 2019 we have supported businesses with our Vital and Viable market towns project to get more people shopping locally and increasing footfall for traders. We continue to support businesses as they recover from the pandemic and with added pressures from the cost of living crisis, it’s important now more than ever to do what we can to help businesses thrive.

“I look forward to Claire working with businesses and sharing her expertise.”

Clare is the best-selling author of The Retail Champion: 10 Steps to Retail Success and a leading retail and business consultant in the UK. Using COVID-19 recovery funding, Clare will help you set and achieve your business goals. One of the most well-known and respected retail experts in the UK, Clare is a leading authority on the sector, a regular TV news guest – featuring on the BBC, Talk TV, Sky, Channel 4 and ITV. She speaks at conferences worldwide and through the pandemic supported 1000s of independent and high street businesses to transform, adapting to the “new normal” and the dramatically changed consumer behaviours. You can find out more on The Retail Champion website.

With her extensive knowledge of the retail sector, Clare will be working in partnership with Destination Lincolnshire, funded by West Lindsey District Council, Boston Borough Council and East Lindsey District Council, to deliver tailored support and retail marketing campaigns. While the focus of this work is on the retail sector, Clare will be adopting a place based approach, ensuring the aims for Greater Lincolnshire are encompassed within her work, to continue strengthening the visitor economy in a wider sense.

If you run a business in the visitor economy, we invite you to register your interest today. Successful businesses will benefit from 1-2-1 business support with Clare, insight into Clare’s 10 step growth plan, input and guidance on marketing campaigns, the opportunity to meet like-minded businesses, build business resilience and strengthen the visitor economy.