Retailer honoured with national award

Investors in People acknowledges organisations who promote a positive working culture for their colleagues so they can lead, support and manage people effectively, with platinum being the highest level of accreditation.

This national recognition highlights the retailer as a people-focussed business that supports the wellbeing and development of its employees.

The society achieved this status following over 2,000 comprehensive surveys and over 100 interviews with colleagues from different areas of the business.

Using the ‘We invest in people’ Framework, the co-operative was scored on different areas such as leading and inspiring people, managing performance and creating sustainable success, achieving ‘high performing’ for the majority.

The report commended Lincolnshire Co-op’s effective communication on its new business strategy, Purpose Beyond Profit 2030, to provide a direction for the society to achieve its objectives and vision.

This has involved different schemes including the CEO, Alison Hands, holding Talk to Alison sessions with colleagues. She is often joined by another member of the Executive Leadership Team, and both answer questions colleagues have about the society’s strategy.

Employees are provided with plentiful support from the initial onboarding process and throughout their time with Lincolnshire Co-op, whether that be helping managers during recruitment processes, through access to financial and mental wellbeing support. Learning and development programmes also have a high profile across the society, giving colleagues the opportunity to build the skills required to progress into managerial positions.

Overall, 82 per cent of colleagues who participated in the surveys agreed Lincolnshire Co-op is a great place to work.

The society will continue implementing Purpose Beyond Profit 2030, with the forthcoming introduction of a new People and Culture strategy that will further support colleagues.

Alison Hands, Chief Executive Officer at Lincolnshire Co-op, said: “We are delighted and proud to have received the Investors in People award, and being accredited Platinum is a testament to the hard work of everyone involved in the development of our new business strategy Purpose Beyond Profit 2030.

“To be recognised nationally demonstrates how we have a supportive workplace environment that is open, inclusive and progressive, and we will build on this with our new People and Culture strategy.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all colleagues who participated in surveys and interviews, to our Learning and Development team for the orchestration of the assessment, and to all our fantastic colleagues who continue to make Lincolnshire Co-op an amazing place to work.”

Lincolnshire Co-op Learning and Development team at Support Centre

A Talk to Alison session at the Coop Support Centre.

Lincolnshire Co-op CEO Alison Hands.