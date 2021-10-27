Retailer reveals plans for closed units in Boston, with hopes of launching a recruitment drive

The former home of Oxfam and Tui in Wide Bargate, Boston.

Cash Generator has submitted planning permission to Boston Borough Council in relation to 8-10 Wide Bargate, the units formerly occupied by Oxfam and the TUI travel agency respectively.

Cash Generator is the UK’s second largest second-hand retailer; it also offers personal finance.

Founded in Australia in 1984, the chain has more than 700 stores worldwide, with 180-plus in the UK.

One of the documents submitted to the council, illustrating how the shop would look.

Two applications have been submitted to the borough council by the company, one for an illuminated fascia sign and one for a new shopfront with roller shutters.

A spokesman for the franchise associated with the planning application said: “If our planning application is successful, we’d look to open the store as early as we can in the new year, offering our full range of Cash Converters services including second-hand retail, BuyBacks, Laybys and pawnbroking.

“As part of this, we’d also look to bring more jobs into the town and plan to launch a recruitment drive for an assistant manager and store assistants to join our growing team.