Retrospective plans submitted for storage containers at Sutton-on-Sea caravan site

Retrospective plans have been submitted to put storage containers on the land of an existing caravan site in Sutton on Sea.

Applicant Andrew Clover has put forward plans to East Lindsey District Council for the change of use of land to site containers to store machines, components and stock in connection with the existing business.

The work has already started at the site at Crabtree Lodge in Crabtree Lane, Sutton On Sea.

Crabtree Lodge is situated on the outskirts of Sutton on Sea and is a small cluster of homes, commercial properties and holiday parks.

In 2013, full planning permission was granted for the development to have a mixture of caravans and storage containers.

This was subject to the condition that the number of containers did not exceed 25 – but the number of containers in this area has occasionally exceeded this limit.

The local planning authority has asked the business to submit a proposal to enable an unrestricted number of containers to be allowed on the site.

The district council said: “In this instance the principle of development is considered acceptable as the commercial facility is already in place and the application simply proposes to enable more containers to be stored within the designated area.

“Likewise, as the area for the containers will be almost identical and they will continue to not be stacked, there will be no harmful effect on the character of the site or the surrounding area.

“For the same reason there will also be no harmful effect on amenity.”

The district council said the Environment Agency has assessed the plans and has ruled that the risk of site flooding is low.

The district council’s report said: “The flood map for planning shows that the site is at ‘very low’ risk of surface water flooding.

“’Very low’ risk means that each year this area has a chance of flooding of less than 0.1 per cent.

“There will be no risk to life or property because of this development. The proposal will also not increase the risk of flooding elsewhere.”

The district council is currently considering the plans and has not made a decision yet.