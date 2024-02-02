A new Food Festival is planned for Boston this summer.

​In the first event of its kind for the town, the Boston Food Festival will be held across two days – offering artisan street food, arts, activities and entertainment, plus a Friday farmers’ market.

Co-hosted by Boston College, through the Centre For Food and Fresh Produce Logistics (CFFPL) and Boston Stump, with support from Boston Borough Council and Destination Lincolnshire, the event will take place on August 2 and 3.

Helen Mitchell, project manager for CFFPL said: “The event aims to celebrate our local and multi-cultural food heritage, attract community involvement, and create a feel-good factor in the town.

“The Stump will host a variety of artisan food and drink producers, street food vendors, local employers, foodie demonstrations, and local entertainers across Friday 2nd and Saturday 3rd August from 9am to 3pm each day.

"Our ‘Kids Zone’ will also feature face-painting, glitter art, balloon art, fruit and vegetable creative art, story time sessions, and a treasure trail visiting sites all around town.”

Helen also hinted at a special appearance from a ‘secret guest’ – who is a popular character from an animated family film franchise.

"We hope the special guest will make visitors go ‘bananas’ she quipped, “Plus we will have a variety of volunteers dressed in fruit and vegetable costumes for entertainment and photo opportunities.”

As part of the festival, local historian Jane Keightley will also be hosting an historical pub walking tour.

Adam Kelk, head verger at the parish of Boston said: “We are hosting the businesses in St Botolph’s [the Stump] with demonstrations and community groups and a children’s treasure hunt. We are encouraging local business to get involved.”