Rippon Homes bringing 39 new homes to Woodhall Spa

Dozens of new homes are currently being built in one of the Horncastle area’s most prominent villages.

One of the new homes coming to Woodcock Grange.

Rippon Homes has announced it is bringing 39 new homes to Woodhall Spa, a development of two, three, and four-bedroom houses and bungalows.

Construction work is underway, with the first homes ready to move into by winter 2023, which promise to cater to all manner of property seekers, from first-time buyers to growing families.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Located on Tattershall Road, the new development promises plenty of green space for families to utilise, the homes will be in the perfect location for rural walks and adventures.

Julie Johnson, Director of Sales and Marketing at Rippon Homes, said: “We are delighted to be bringing so many quality homes to Woodhall Spa, and are excited to watch a wonderful community blossom in this peaceful village.

“With a variety of house types catering to the requirements of many different buyers, Woodcock Grange will help provide the perfect location to settle in a popular and well sought-after village.

“We’re glad to be expanding on our offerings in Lincolnshire, with our fourth live development which adds to our existing developments in Navenby, Lea and Market Rasen.”

Advertisement

Advertisement