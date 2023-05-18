Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Student who lost a leg after ‘sports injury’ dies of cancer aged 19
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase
Cost of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral revealed by Government
Boy, 4, found dead in flat being treated as a murder
S Club 7 singer’s cause of death confirmed
BT to axe 40 percent of its workforce by 2030

Rippon Homes bringing 39 new homes to Woodhall Spa

Dozens of new homes are currently being built in one of the Horncastle area’s most prominent villages.

By Rachel Armitage
Published 18th May 2023, 15:06 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 15:09 BST
One of the new homes coming to Woodcock Grange.One of the new homes coming to Woodcock Grange.
One of the new homes coming to Woodcock Grange.

Rippon Homes has announced it is bringing 39 new homes to Woodhall Spa, a development of two, three, and four-bedroom houses and bungalows.

Construction work is underway, with the first homes ready to move into by winter 2023, which promise to cater to all manner of property seekers, from first-time buyers to growing families.

Located on Tattershall Road, the new development promises plenty of green space for families to utilise, the homes will be in the perfect location for rural walks and adventures.

Most Popular

Julie Johnson, Director of Sales and Marketing at Rippon Homes, said: “We are delighted to be bringing so many quality homes to Woodhall Spa, and are excited to watch a wonderful community blossom in this peaceful village.

“With a variety of house types catering to the requirements of many different buyers, Woodcock Grange will help provide the perfect location to settle in a popular and well sought-after village.

“We’re glad to be expanding on our offerings in Lincolnshire, with our fourth live development which adds to our existing developments in Navenby, Lea and Market Rasen.”

For more information about Woodcock Grange, or to register your interest in one of these new homes, visit www.ripponhomes.co.uk/find-a-new-home/woodcock-grange/

Related topics:Lincolnshire