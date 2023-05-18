Register
Rising costs forces closure of Caistor shop

A Caistor business owner will be closing the door for the final time on her market place shop after rising costs have made the enterprise ‘no longer viable’.

By Dianne Tuckett
Published 18th May 2023, 07:28 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 08:45 BST
"We will be smiling to the end and the welcome will be as warm as always” says owner Helen White"We will be smiling to the end and the welcome will be as warm as always” says owner Helen White
Helen White has been trading in the town with her interiors and coffee shop, Pig & Poke, since October 2016, first in South Street and then moving to the former bank building in the market place two years later.

Now, she says it is ‘with a heavy heart’ the decision has been made to close in the next few weeks.

“Unfortunately the cost of living crisis has hit us hard and it is no longer viable to stay open,” she said.

Most Popular

“As a team we have loved every minute of trading from our shop in Caistor Market Place and serving/ building relationships with our delightful customers has been a pleasure.

"We have been fortunate to have had the support of so many wonderful shoppers, coffee lovers and cake connoisseurs! We want to say a huge thank you to those that have supported us either by visiting our shop or by purchasing online."

For the next few weeks, the shop will only be open from Wednesday to Saturday.

Helen added: “We are keen to see all our stock going to homes, so we are offering 40 per cent off everything.

"So if there is something you have been thinking about buying, then now is the time.”

While, Pig & Poke may be closing, Helen is keen to encourage people to support local businesses.

She added: ”Shopping local is vital to the economy of every high street and without the support of caring communities more and more small businesses like ours will crumble.

"We are such a great team and get on so well; it’s such a shame that we are closing as the atmosphere was so good in the shop and we laughed every day alongside the customers.

"We were quite a hub too for some people who needed a place to come to get a bit of company or just somewhere for more elderly shoppers to rest their legs, enjoy some homemade cake and a natter.

"We hope people will pop in and say cheerio.

"We will be smiling to the end and the welcome will be as warm as always.”

