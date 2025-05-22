Roythornes rallies for 226 mile cycle in memory of colleague’s son

Over 60 Roythornes employees united to honour the memory of a long-standing colleague’s son, who tragically lost his life to suicide

Employees at leading national law firm Roythornes Solicitors took part in commemorative cycling challenge, as part of Mental Health Awareness Week 2025.

Charlie Hargreaves, son of longstanding employee Tracey Hargreaves, tragically lost his life to suicide at just 20 years old in 2020.

In a powerful tribute, more than 60 Roythornes team members participated in a day-long static bike ride from the firm’s head office in Spalding, Lincolnshire. Together, they were tasked with cycling 226 miles; the equivalent distance between five of their office locations. In total, the group exceeded the target, cycling 337 miles.

Their efforts raised more than £2,600 in support of PAPYRUS Prevention of Young Suicide, the UK’s leading charity dedicated to preventing suicide in young people.

Adam White, CEO at Roythornes Solicitors, said: “The day was about so much more than hitting a mileage target. It was about coming together as a team to honour Charlie’s memory, support our colleague Tracey, and stand behind a cause that means a great deal to us all.

“Suicide prevention is a conversation that needs to be louder, more compassionate, and ongoing – and we’re proud to play even a small part in that. Supporting PAPYRUS and the impactful work the team does has been a privilege, and we’re incredibly grateful to everyone who took part, donated, and helped make the day so meaningful.”

Local businesses also rallied around the initiative. Smudge Fitness in Spalding generously provided the bikes, Mr. Shifter handled transportation, and Clark Catering of Bourne supplied energy-boosting lunch goodie bags for all riders.

Suicide remains one of the leading causes of death among children and young people in the UK. The North of England reports the highest suicide rates, accounting for nearly 30% of all cases, according to recent government data. PAPYRUS provides life-saving intervention and support 365 days a year, helping to protect young lives at risk.