Ruffingtons announces Scott Mills as Brand Ambassador

Ruffingtons, the Lincolnshire-based handcrafted artisan baked dog treats brand owned by Fold Hill Foods, has announced that beloved TV presenter, pet parent, and BBC Radio 2 DJ, Scott Mills, has officially joined the company as its brand ambassador.

With an illustrious broadcasting career spanning over 30 years, Scott has entertained millions with his wit and warmth on both radio and television. Most recently hosting Eurovision along with Rylan Clark. But what truly sets Scott apart is his dedication as a dog parent, especially to his beloved companion Teddy, a four-year-old Cavapoo.

This genuine love for dogs makes Scott the ideal partner to represent Ruffingtons – a brand committed to celebrating the joy and bond shared between pets and their owners. For when words aren’t enough.

Scott Mills said: “What Ruffingtons offers is something unique. In a world where people are liking to celebrate their dogs much more, they’ve filled a real gap in the market. Teddy loves their Dog Eclairs!

“Teddy is funny, affectionate, and could almost be human. He rolls on carpets, loves cuddles, and sometimes barks at the TV – though that’s improving. When me and Sam were on Race Across the World, he became oddly fascinated by that, perhaps because he could recognise our voices.

“With my job, I go from early mornings, to interviewing some of the biggest celebrities in the world, and it can be quite overwhelming. But coming home to Teddy for normal evenings is grounding and it’s calming and reassuring to know he will be there.”

In February, Scott joined a star-studded lineup of celebrities, media, and influencers at Ruffingtons’ London launch party. Guests enjoyed an afternoon tea for dogs while learning firsthand from Ruffingtons parent company Fold Hill about the inspiration behind Ruffingtons and our dedication to crafting exceptional dog treats.

As a Ruffingtons brand ambassador, Scott will also be showcasing Ruffingtons to his nearly 500,000 social media followers throughout the year.

Cassandra Brennan, Marketing Manager for Ruffingtons commented: “Having Scott Mills on board is a fantastic milestone for Ruffingtons so early in our launch. His passion for pets and his genuine connection with dog owners everywhere perfectly reflects what our brand stands for.

“At Ruffingtons, we pride ourselves on creating treats made with the finest ingredients, crafted with care to bring joy in every bite. Together with Scott, we hope to inspire more pet parents to spoil their furry friends with the love and indulgence they deserve”

The Ruffingtons team warmly welcomes Scott Mills to the family and looks forward to a wonderful partnership ahead.