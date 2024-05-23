Ruffling feathers honouring links to budgies

Left to right: Martin Woods, Chris Snell, David Haith and Rachael Haith.

​A Louth bird food business has honoured the legacy of budgie breeders with their new planting initiative.

Haith’s Bird Food Centre recently invited Chris Snell, a champion budgie breeder and supporter of Haith’s since 1965, to plant the first of three eucalyptus trees at their site on Fairfield Industrial Estate in memory of breeders of the past.

Since 1937, Haith’s has provided bird keepers with SuperClean seed mixes to promote health and vitality, and this inspired the business to celebrate the breeders who have used their products over the years, and as budgies favour eucalyptus trees for nesting and roosting in their native Australia, it was a poignant link.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Snell joined business owner David Haith, directors Rachael Haith and Simon King, and horticultural consultant Martin Woods for the special planting special moment.

Chris said how “honoured” he felt to be chosen for this significant event, and Martin Woods said it’s been a “real pleasure” to be a part of it.

"The whole ethos to have a sanctuary within an industrial area is quite a different project for me, but really exciting,” he said, ”It was a meaningful moment for Haith’s as a company, and as the eucalyptus tree grows from year to year, we can be reminded of budgie breeders of the past and how we are succeeding in our project of giving back to nature.”