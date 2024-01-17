Rural retreat's £3m refurb completed

​A £3 million refurbishment has reached the final phase which will bring fine dining to a rural retreat.

The finalised snug featuring the Georgian panelling delivered by APSS.

​The final phase of refurbishments to the main building at Bainland Lodge Retreats has been completed by Lincolnshire-based commercial design and fit specialist APSS, which has seen a luxury private dining and games lounge completed.

The improvements included transforming an existing area into a private dining room and a snug plus designing and installing a mezzanine floor to create additional space for a games lounge.

As part of ‘The Garden Room’ dining scheme the team created new walls, floors, a double-height ceiling and large glass exterior.

The new Garden Room dining space as part of the renovation.

The room features bespoke joinery to providing a little extra luxury for guests, including a new servery station with copper worktop, large 24-person dining table and credenza media unit, as well as acoustic partition walls to ensure guests have privacy in the intimate dining area.

In the games lounge the ceilings, walls and floors were constructed with acoustics in mind. The space was fitted with a pool table and an interactive dart board.

In the snug, traditional Georgian style panelling has been installed, with a media unit along with the client’s upholstered designer furniture.

All three new areas have ‘call for service’ buzzers installed.

The refurbished games lounge at Bainland Lodge Retreats with a pool table.

Nick Rouse, Finance and Operations Director from Bainland, said: “It has been a pleasure to work with the APSS team. We appreciate their friendly patient approach to undertaking the challenge of a build project on a fully operational holiday park. They provided expertise and sound advice on how to move the project forward and delivered a successful stunning final product.

“These guys are professionals that’s why we have engaged them on other major projects at Bainland for completion in 2024.”

John Bysouth, Senior Project Manager, said: “The ability for guests to continue to enjoy their stay at the luxury lodges without being disturbed whilst work was carried out was crucial. APSS was able to install an acoustic wall to significantly reduce the noise of any works going on so that Bainland customers would hardly notice we were there.

“We have enjoyed working closely with Bainland Lodge Retreats to transform its space into a luxury dining and entertainment environment for their customers to create unforgettable experiences with friends and family.”