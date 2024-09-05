Sale of Lincolnshire agricultural machinery business saves 68 jobs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sixty-eight jobs in Lincolnshire have been saved following the pre-pack sale of the Burdens Group in a deal negotiated by joint administrators Gareth Rusling and Robert Dymond of Begbies Traynor in Sheffield which completed on 19th August 2024.

Headquartered in Boston, the company supplied a wide range of farm and groundcare machinery from leading manufacturers including New Holland, Horizon, Amarzone and JPM Trailers. From tractors and combine harvesters to trailers and mowers, its customers included farmers, groundcare professionals and potato growers across the UK. The Burdens Group offered both new and used agricultural machinery for sale from its depots in Sutterton, North Kyme, Louth and Brigg. It also had a division providing agricultural machinery for hire.

The company began to experience financial difficulties due to the pressures facing the farming sector following poor weather during 2023 and 2024, resulting in poor crop yields, and this was exacerbated by changes to EU subsidies. These issues resulted in farmers reducing their investment in new machinery which had a significant impact on the company’s turnover.

Joint administrators Gareth Rusling and Robert Dymond of Begbies Traynor were subsequently appointed as joint administrators on 19th August and a sale of the business and assets was immediately completed to Russell’s (Kirbymoorside) Limited in Malton and Stevenage-based Ernest Doe & Sons Limited, representing the northern and southern sales respectively.

The sales secured 68 jobs therefore reducing total creditor claims.

A significant amount of tangible assets which were not sold to either purchaser will be disposed of by Eddisons Commercial Limited and are likely to be sold via auction.

“Having traded successfully for more than 40 years, the Burdens Group was a victim of problems hitting the farming sector with bad weather and changes to EU subsidies resulting in its key customer base reducing their spend,” explains joint administrator Gareth Rusling of Begbies Traynor. “We worked hard to quickly conclude a sale to two experienced agricultural businesses, and it’s fantastic that the sales have saved the jobs of 68 people.”