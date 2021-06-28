Scunthorpe businesses get access to gigabit capable full fibre

The New County Glazing premises and features from left to right: John Carolan Junior, Scunthorpe MP Holly Mumby-Croft, John Carolan Senior and Councillor Rob Waltham.

New County Glazing is one of the first businesses to benefit from the new network vastly increasing their broadband speeds and at the same time reducing their costs.

Part of ITS’ Faster Britain programme, the new fibre network follows a route that starts in Scunthorpe town centre and extends north through the town including Foxhills Industrial Estate.

Businesses will be able to access reliable high-speed connectivity services of up to 10 Gigabits per second, a huge change from the slower broadband services available up until now.

ITS’ investment comes following engagement with North Lincolnshire Council as part of the wider Towns Investment Plan working in partnership to identify demand for access to full fibre that is lacking in the area.

Further plans are in place to expand the network into South Scunthorpe, covering Brumby, Ashby, Skippingdale and South Park industrial Estate.

Philip Lee, head of wholesale at ITS said: “We’re delighted to bring full fibre to another area of the UK that has been overlooked.

“North Lincolnshire Council’s appetite to update Scunthorpe’s connectivity has been clear from the outset and they have been very supportive, collaborating at each stage of the build process from start to finish.

“Now businesses in the area have the connectivity they need to be able to accelerate their digital journeys.

“Full fibre is also an important part of encouraging new businesses to relocate to the area.”

Councillor Rob Waltham, Leader of North Lincolnshire Council said: “With this investment ITS will bring much needed improvements to the infrastructure in Scunthorpe. The demand from current businesses for high speed connectivity and broadband is there and it will also help us attract new companies to the area who rely on fast internet connections.

“This news comes on top of significant developments across the town that is continuing.

“We have a very serious plan for investment across the next five years thanks to £27m from the Government’s Town Deal that will grow the economy and create jobs.

“The end result of all of this will be that the right conditions will have been developed for highly-skilled, well-paid, sustainable jobs to flourish in Scunthorpe.”

Coun John Davison, Cabinet Member for Safer, Stronger Communities (Urban) added: “Fast internet connections are vital for many businesses. This new gigabit capable service is available now, providing speeds of up to 10 Gigabits per second.

“It builds on the council’s plans to work with the private sector to improve the area’s infrastructure and bring jobs and prosperity to the region.”

ITS’ expertise in network design and build means that it is capable of connecting customers to gigabit connectivity far quicker than the industry norm.

This is because it will use a ‘dig once’ approach using public and private infrastructure where appropriate and avoid disruptive road digs and road works, only digging new trenches when absolutely necessary.