Scunthorpe firm Corrboard celebrates ISO audits

CorrBoard UK, the sheet-feeding specialist based in Scunthorpe, is celebrating after completing surveillance audits of its ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certifications, confirming it will retain its ISO integrated standard certification for a further year.

The integrated standard, comprising of ISO 9001 for Quality Management, ISO 14001 for Environmental Management, and ISO 45001 for Occupational Health and Safety Management, reflects the company’s dedication to maintaining rigorous standards across its operations.

These certifications demonstrate its focus on delivering consistent quality, reducing environmental impact and prioritising the safety and well-being of its workforce.

Katie Woodward, Head of Operations at CorrBoard, commented: “We’re extremely proud to share the news that we have passed both surveillance audits for ISO 14001 and ISO 45001. Once again, this is testament to the incredible effort and dedication of our team.

“At CorrBoard, we’re all about doing things right, and having the third-party governance in place that we receive through ISO ensures that this is the case.

“These certifications aren’t just badges for us, they’re part of who we are and how we operate every single day. A massive thank you to everyone involved. This is further example of how we all work together and share in the success that approach brings.”

CorrBoard is a privately-owned, sheet feeder. The business was founded in 2014 and manufactures corrugated cardboard from a purpose-built facility in Scunthorpe. For more information about the business, please visit the website and for regular updates, please follow: @CorrBoardUK on Twitter and @CorrBoard UK on LinkedIn.