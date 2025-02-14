Scunthorpe pub reopens following significant refurbishment

The much-loved Iron Forge reopened on Thursday, 13th February, unveiling a £334k transformation that introduces the unique “Two Door Pub” concept, offering a brilliant bar area and dedicated family lounge.

The Iron Forge is located near Silica Country Park, locals can now drop by for a pint and a bite to eat, celebrating unmissable moments in the heart of the community. The new bar area is complete with 4K big-screen TVs, a state-of-the-art AV system, Sky Sports, TNT and a pool table which are exciting new amenities for the pub.

The new design divides the pub into two distinct areas: a vibrant locals' bar and a warm, welcoming family lounge, designed around families’ needs and a place for everyone to feel they belong. A central partition creates these separate spaces, allowing guests to enjoy everything they love under one roof.

The Iron Forge caters to different occasions, bringing the community together while allowing guests to choose their perfect experience, all without compromise. Now open, Marston’s latest ‘Two Door Pub’ has introduced stylish new décor.

Representatives from Andy’s Man Club’s Scunthorpe branch were chosen as the pub’s community heroes to help re-open the pub. The local group are a men’s suicide prevention charity, offering free-to-attend peer-to-peer support groups across the United Kingdom and online. The club also sponsors the pub’s pool team, and a local Scunthorpe-based football team. The club strives to end the stigma surrounding men’s mental health and help men through the power of conversation.

Situated in the heart of Scunthorpe, The Iron Forge is a dog-friendly pub with a community feel. There is a large beer garden, giving guests the option to drink and dine alfresco.

The pub continues to serve its extremely popular pub favourites, with a kid’s menu and adult options available, and there will be a brand-new menu concept for 2025.

With over 1,600 pubs and bars across England, Scotland, and Wales, Marston’s locations range from traditional local and family-friendly pubs to venues designed for a warm, timeless country pub atmosphere, offering shared good times for everyone.

General Manager Alex Crowe said, “We can’t wait to open the doors of The Iron Forge and to show our wonderful guests the result of our refurbishment. With the inclusion of new TV’s and sports channels, we hope our customers join us to enjoy this year's big summer of sports! We have invested a huge £334,197 into breathing new life into the venue and can't wait to welcome our loyal customers back.”

The Iron Forge reopened on Thursday, 13th February.

For more information about The Iron Forge, visit their website or Facebook page.

1 . Contributed Local community heroes, Andy'sManClub - and pub GM, Alex Crowe Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Iron Forge sports bar Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Family lounge area Photo: Submitted