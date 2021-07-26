Scunthorpe set to shine at Virtual Jobs Fair

Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership’s virtual jobs fair.

TSC Foods will be among over 40 exhibitors in attendance at the event on Wednesday (July 28) which will be hosted by Holly Mumby-Croft, MP for Scunthorpe

The free jobs fair series is designed to bring employers and job seekers together in a virtual space, where visitors can interact with organisations through instant message and video call features, find out about jobs, access information on apprenticeships and education courses, and view government advice and FAQs.

TSC Foods, which specialises in chilled and frozen food product development, will be recruiting for over 10 vacancies on the day.

North Lincolnshire Council will also be in attendance, showcasing over 30 job vacancies.

The event will attract a wide range of employers from across Greater Lincolnshire and Rutland, such as the NHS, Lincolnshire County Council, RAF Rejoiners, Morrisons Lowlands Nurseries in South Holland, and various local colleges and training providers.

MP for Scunthorpe Holly Mumby-Croft said: “It really is a pleasure to host this month's Greater Lincolnshire LEP online jobs fair.

“Having worked closely with businesses in my constituency throughout the pandemic I know that there is great potential in our area as businesses fully reopen and bounce back.”

She added: “This event is a showcase of both the opportunities for residents in our area, and the potential and talent we have in North Lincolnshire and beyond. It brings together both employers and job seekers alike and I urge everyone interested to take part.”

The online jobs fair series has proved popular over previous months, having been created as a response to economic difficulties faced by the area as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Most employers advertise over 10 job vacancies per fair, and several offer over 20 vacancies in multiple roles.

Since its inception in November 2020, the jobs fair website has welcomed over 10,000 visitors from across Greater Lincolnshire and further afield and has hosted over 160 exhibitors ranging from local employers and education and training providers to support services.

The fair will be live from 10am until 1pm and is accessible through the LEP’s custom-built website here.

To attend the next live online jobs fair as a visitor, simply go to www.greaterlincsjobsfair.co.uk on Wednesday July 28 from 10am to 1pm and search the virtual 'Exhibition Hall'.