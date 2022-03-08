Search is on for an Apprenticeship Champion

If you know someone who has overcome barriers to undertake an apprenticeship, or an employer who has gone over and above to support someone to fulfill a course, why not nominate them for the Lincolnshire Apprenticeship Awards 2022?

Applications are now open with entries encouraged from employers, tutors and training providers, but also from apprentices themselves.

The three categories for nominations are:

○ Lincolnshire Apprentice Champion 2022

○ Lincolnshire Apprenticeship Employer Champion 2022

○ Lincolnshire Apprenticeship Training Provider Champion 2022

Award winners will need to demonstrate commitment, excellence in skills development and a clear drive to support success and growth. Shortlisted nominees will be invited to an awards ceremony in May.

The awards, run in partnership between the Public Service Compact group, Lincolnshire County Council and the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP), were launched during National Apprenticeship Week. The closing date for entries is March 31, 2022.