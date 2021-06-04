Seaview Fisheries in Skegness celebrate being voted a top fish and chip shop

Lincolnshire World ran the poll to run in conjunction with National Fish and Chip Shop Day.

Skegness was once famous for its 'fish and chip alley' in the High Street and still has some award-winning chippies along the coast.

But Seaview Fisheries in Seaview Road was by far the favourite choice for Skegness readers.

Seaview Fisheries in Skegness have been voted one of the top fish and chip shops in Lincolnshire.

The fish and chip shop has been established in the town for 15 years and customers were devastated when it was gutted by fire in January 2019.

When it reopened in August 2019 the inside had been completely remodeled with a new cafe. It had been re-oipened less than a year when the first Covid-19 lockdoiwn happened in March 2020.

We caught up with the team ahead of the teatime rush. Manager Lyndsay Ramsay said she was delighted her team had been recognised on National Fish and Chip Day.

"We are lucky to have good local reputation which means the world to us and regular customers who have supported us through the Covid-19 restrictions when we have been doing takeaway," she said.

Customers agreed with the popularity of Seaview Fisheries in Skegness.

"We were closed for just five weeks at the first lockdown but have been busy since.

"We haven't been able to open the cafe yet because we are still recruiting staff but as soon as we have filed the vacancies we will be opening."

Lyndsay says she puts their success to cooking everything fresh, getting the batter right and filtering the oil in the pans every day.

"Really we are so busy we just get on with it but cooking everything fresh has a lot to do with it," she said.

At the front of the queue appreciating their efforts was Chery Epton from Wainfleet. "I come over to get fish and chips here at least once a month," she said. "They really are the best in Skegness."