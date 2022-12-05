Second award for ‘shameful sight’ of former post office

A prominent building on Sleaford’s main shopping street has been named as the Mess of the Year for a second year running by an organisation dedicated to preserving and improving the standard of the local street scene.

The former post office on Southgate continues to deteriorate.

Sleaford and District Civic Trust works to highlight excellence of building design, improving the look of the town while championing the preservation of high quality existing architecture.

The Trust has just announced its annual awards spotlighting works completed in 2021.

Although no outstanding projects have this year been singled out for an award, the Trust has awarded a Mess of the Year title to the same property for the second year in a row – the former Greenhills post office property on Southgate, overlooking one of the town’s historic landmarks, the Handley Monument.

Last year it was awarded but it was understood that the owners were actively working to improve the appearance.

Joanna Carr, of London-based property owners Telereal Trillium confirmed last December: “We are in the process of undertaking a refurbishment of the building following the previous tenant’s vacation. The property should be much improved and available for a new tenant by the spring.”

However, nothing appears to have moved forward, despite the post office closing in February 2021 and relocating when the lease expired.

David Marriage, on behalf of the Trust said: “Despite many emails and telephone calls to Telereal Trillium, who we believe are the owners/management company, and their assurances that work would begin early in 2022, nothing appears to have happened, despite promises.

"The building has deteriorated and continues to be a shameful sight as one enters Sleaford.

"The Civic Trust will continue to monitor the situation and will remain in contact with Telereal Trillium in an effort to improve the situation.”

Telereal Trillium was invited to comment on the situation and Joanna Carr said she responded on Monday to the Civic Trust and they are still considering options for the refurbishment of the property.

