Service launched to help Greater Lincolnshire businesses grow their market overseas

Ever Farley, newly appointed at the Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce.

The specialist international trade consultancy service is designed to complement the chamber’s existing support in this area.

It is being led by new appointee Eve Farley, ex UK Trade and Investment vice consul.

She said: “I am thrilled to be joining Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce at such a crucial time for exporting, particularly as businesses are still navigating the effects of EU exit.

“We know the process of export isn’t easy, navigating tariffs, exchange rates, insurance, customs et cetera, but I am looking forward to working with and guiding our members through the process, as well as bringing in experts via our International Trade Hub to support on areas such as immigration, logistics, translation, tax and HR.”

Chief executive of Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce, Simon Beardsley, said: “Our new consultancy service will offer hands-on support and advice for businesses who currently see overseas markets as a step too far as well as providing expert advice to those already exporting and scale those strengths for growth.

“With the appointment of Eve, I have no doubt that this new offering will be of huge benefit to our members and non-members alike and I encourage exporters current and new to rethink their current strategy to further tap in to exporting trends that are transforming the world economy.”