​Seven-year stitch move for Rasen business

Stitch Witch owner Gail Lee is holding a relocation sale ahead of next week's move. Image: Dianne Tuckett

Stitch Witch is renowned for its selection of wool, fabrics and other craft items, as well as its strong sense of community through many workshops and charity events on the premises. However, Gail says the shop’s position still had its drawbacks, so when the opportunity of the new premises came up, she decided to take it on.

Gail said: “While we have a very good customer base, there were still people who didn’t know we were here. I had been thinking about a move for some time and when this shop came up I decided to just go for it. I am passionate about our high street and what it can offer, so I am really pleased to be able to make this move, which will give us a greater profile and also boost the main street.”

However, Gail is keen to point out it will only be the location that is changing. She said: “It will still be the same shop, including the workshops, and the same team – me, Jaycee, Alex, Zane and Jenny – all supporting our local high street, offering a warm welcome and some good, old fashioned customer service.”

Stitch Witch in Union Street will close on February 12 and the relaunch at the new shop, 6 Queen Street, will take place on Saturday, February 17. The move has given Gail the opportunity to have a good clear out and so there is currently a relocation sale in progress.

Meanwhile, a lot of work is being done to get the new shop ready, with Gail’s husband, along with Jaycee’s husband, putting in the hours to get it all done. Gail said: “I am so grateful for the work being put in. We have had so many customers offering their help too. It will be quite a move when the time comes, as we will be wheeling everything round. I have such a great team behind me and I certainly wouldn’t be able to do it without them.”