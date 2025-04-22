Shakespeare Martineau announces Lincoln promotion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

National law firm for life and business Shakespeare Martineau has announced 16 promotions across a variety of teams and locations, including one in Lincoln.

Effective May 2025, immigration law expert Calum Hanrahan, who leads the firm’s business immigration team, has been promoted to legal director.

Calum advises business in a variety of different sectors including technology, manufacturing and food production. He works closely with his clients’ HR directors to advise on international recruitment and general immigration compliance.

He also guides individuals and families through visa applications, from initial entry clearance to British citizenship.

Calum Hanrahan

Victoria Tester, managing director at Shakespeare Martineau, said: “Our people are the driving force behind our success, and our clients directly benefit from the investments we make in their growth and development.

“Recognising and rewarding high performance is a core part of our culture, reinforcing our commitment to supporting our team at every stage of their careers. We remain dedicated to nurturing talent and empowering our people to deliver outstanding service to clients across the region and beyond.

"We are thrilled to celebrate Calum's well-earned promotion, reflecting his hard work, dedication and impact. We look forward to seeing him continue to thrive.”