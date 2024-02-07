Shooting Star grows digital team with two new hires

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Based in Lincoln, Shooting Star works for clients across the UK including leading modular contractor Rollalong in Dorset and European packaging firm Coveris as well as the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership.

New starters Dan Bratton and Jacob Porter will strengthen the team’s digital marketing services which include social media management and video production.

Dan, 25, from Blyton, Lincolnshire has been appointed as Digital Content Executive and will be responsible for creating engaging online content, developing social media strategies, and running advertising campaigns.

Left to right: Dan Bratton (Digital Content Executive) and Jacob Porter (Digital Marketer).

He previously worked as a marketing assistant for a Lincolnshire manufacturing company and has an MSc in digital marketing and a degree in photography.

Speaking about his new role, Dan said: “I was keen to make the move from working as an in-house marketer to a more specialised role within a creative marketing agency as I love to keep things varied and interesting.

“Working with multiple businesses and organisations to help them improve their online presence is an exciting challenge! I want to learn as much as possible and I can’t wait to start creating meaningful content for both Shooting Star and our clients.”

Jacob Porter, 26, from Retford, Nottinghamshire is the agency’s new Digital Marketer. His role involves creating digital marketing strategies, SEO and website management.

Before joining Shooting Star, Jacob held in-house positions at several retail and manufacturing firms in Nottinghamshire and South Yorkshire. He has over six years’ experience in digital marketing and a Chartered Institute of Marketing Level 4 qualification.

Jacob said: “When I first met the leadership team at Shooting Star, I was amazed! The atmosphere is friendly, the office is comforting, and the vision and values are aligned to my own. I knew instantly that Shooting Star was a place I would love to work and grow my skills.

“I’m looking forward to bringing success to our current and future clients. We win when our clients win and vice versa.”

Shooting Star Director Jez Ashberry said: “We’ve had an extremely busy start to 2024 and Jacob and Dan are welcome additions to the team.

“They’re already putting their skills to good use and have both got off to a flying start. With the increase in capacity, we’re looking forward to continuing to provide an excellent service to existing clients while also taking on new ones.”

Shooting Star specialises in marketing, PR, copywriting, online advertising, social media, SEO, media training and crisis management.