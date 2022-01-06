The Original Factory Shop on Boston Road, Horncastle, has raised £230.18 for its charity partner, Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

The money was raised by the local community who donated spare change into the charity box, and from donations made to the store’s charity fund from swiping their TOFS club member card, or buying a carrier bag.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The air ambulance was chosen as the store’s charity for the year following a Facebook poll by the community, which asked the store’s followers which charity they should support.

Sophie Jones, spokesman of The Original Factory Shop in Horncastle, said: “We’re really excited that we and our customers have helped to raise £359.41 in total so far this year for The Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, our chosen charity.

“What they do is invaluable to the local area and we’d like to think that this effort will go some small way to supporting their work in the community.