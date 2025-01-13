Sickness and open positions affecting Royal Mail service in Boston

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sick absence and open positions are currently affecting Royal Mail’s service in Boston, the company has said.

In a service update, Royal Mail has explained that it is temporarily experiencing disruption to its service due to ‘sick absence, resourcing, or other local factors’.

Boston is, today (Monday, January 13), listed as one of 17 ‘most impacted’ sites, it says.

This is a change from Friday, when it was one of 10 ‘most impacted’ sites.

Royal Mail's service in Boston is currently experiencing disruption. Library image

The service update reads: “We aim to deliver to all addresses we have mail for, six days a week. In a small number of local offices, this may temporarily not be possible due to local issues such as high levels of sick absence, resourcing, or other local factors,” the update states. “In those cases, we will rotate deliveries to minimise the delay to individual customers. We also provide targeted support to those offices to address their challenges and restore our service to the high standard our customers would normally receive.

“We're sorry for any inconvenience and thank you for your understanding,”

After being approached for a comment about the situation in Boston, a Royal Mail spokesman told The Standard: “The local delivery office is currently experiencing a higher level of sick absence and open positions which is affecting some deliveries.

“We have a process in place to manage this delay and are working to ensure any mail that is not delivered on its expected day, is delivered the following day. We also have a recruitment plan in place and are currently advertising roles. We thank customers for their patience.”

The 17 ‘most impacted’ sites are:

Alnwick DO (NE66 to NE71)

Banbury DO (OX15 to OX17)

Bethnal Green DO (E2, E8, E9)

Boston DO (PE20, PE21 and PE22)

Bridgwater DO (TA5 to TA7)

Bristol East DO (BS5)

East Dulwich DO (SE22)

Ferndale DO (CF41 to CF43)

Gosforth DO (NE3 and NE13)

Lanark DO (ML11 and ML18)

Maghull DO (L31)

Manchester South East DO (M11 to M13 and M18)

Manningtree (CO7and CO11)

Oxford East DO (OX3, OX4, OX33 OX44)

Rayleigh DO (SS6)

Southgate DO (N14)

Thornbury DO (BS35)