Silver celebrations for Louth bike firm

LMT

LMT motorcycles, on the Fairfield Industrial Estate, marked the occasion with an open day for customers old and new.

LMT opened in 1997; a family run business with Ian and Margaret at the helm.

The company has grown and with the support of loyal customers has reached this significant milestone.

LMT started as a small company selling Peugeot scooters and second hand motorcycles.

Today it has changed to a new direction with Royal Enfield, Sym scooters and second hand bikes.

Ian and Margaret worked tirelessly to make LMT a success, however when Ian passed away in 2017,Margaret continued to run the business in Ian’s memory.

With a very supportive manager, Drew, and some loyal customers, LMT has continued to go from strength to strength.

After 2017, LMT changed direction.

It ceased running the motorcycle training school, which Ian had run for 35 years, and saw thousands of people pass their CBT or full licence.

The focus shifted to the Royal Enfield Dealership.

LMT’s Sarah Grierson said: “During our open day earlier this month, customers came in for a coffee and chat to reminisce about how things have changed.

"A raffle in aid of the air ambulance, was alsogenerously supported by customers - so a huge thank you to all!