Six jobs created as ventilation supplier sets sights on £10 million target

A ventilation business in Lincoln aims to make a £10 million turnover in ten years, as it’s on track to create six jobs this year alone.

Ventilation Megastore is the sister company of manufacturer and supplier, SuperFOIL Insulation which itself topped £10 million in turnover last year.

The company, which specialises in mechanical ventilation heat recovery units (MVHR), has appointed Björn Böjen as its new chief marketing officer (CMO), who is recruiting several other team members this year to build the company’s in-house capabilities.

Björn Böjen, CMO of Ventilation Megastore and Boulder Group said:

“I started working with Boulder about 13 years ago to help with their ecommerce and automation, before I ultimately started my own digital marketing agency, Orisel. Boulder was my best client and now that the group is expanding after a series of record years for SuperFOIL, I’ve decided to join their team again and help them grow across various channels.

“In the UK, ventilation is becoming more and more important as buildings become more airtight and better insulated. Having closed off draughts to save money, people are now actually having to think about airflow through their properties, while also being conscious of efficiency and energy bills.”

Parent company, Boulder Developments Ltd began selling ventilation units ten years ago, before Ventilation Megastore was established as a separate brand in 2020. Responding to the dramatic rise in energy prices and the increased demand for insulation, Ventilation Megastore offers cost effective ventilation which improves the energy efficiency of a household’s heating system.

Managing Director of Ventilation Megastore and Boulder Developments Limited, Will Bown said:

“SuperFOIL has become a major name in insulation, being stocked by Travis Perkins, Wickes and even Aldi, and now we’re aiming for Ventilation Megastore to become even bigger over the next ten years. We’re putting direct focus and some real resources behind it, and the first step is to educate people about the systems we offer and why they’re so important. Björn is putting together a great team that will help us do just that and we’re already seeing sales take off as interest and awareness is increasing.”

Ventilation is critical for preventing condensation and the growth of mould. It also removes germs and dust which reduce indoor air quality. More traditional ventilation methods such as extractor fans and open windows will rapidly cool a property, removing the warmth that’s been built up and reducing energy efficiency. However, An MVHR system uses the heat of the indoor air it extracts to warm the fresh air that replaces it. This fresh air is also filtered to remove particulates including pollution and pollen, providing a home with constant supply of fresh, clean, warmed air.

As well as appointing Björn Böjen as CMO, Ventilation Megastore has also hired a designer, content manager and e-commerce specialist. The company is now looking to recruit a pay-per-click media buyer and a content writer.