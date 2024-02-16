An aerial view of Skegness Business Park. Photo: LCC / 360photosurvey.com

In the last few years, Skegness Business Park has undergone a £2.4 million revamp and expansion, funded by the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership and Lincolnshire County Council.

As part of this, local company Manorcrest have developed six new industrial units at the site.

Up to nine acres of serviced land on Holly Road at the site, is also now available for purchase, according to the county council. The investment is designed to provide space for start-ups, growing businesses and business re-location to Skegness, supporting the year-round economy in the area.

Coun Colin Davie, executive councillor for economy and place, said: “The county council plays a really important role in providing the right environment for business success and growth. We’ve been forward-thinking in developing sites ready to attract new enterprises and allow our local companies to grow. The purchase of land, its development and then onward sales takes time, but particularly where there will be new housing, we need to ensure there are jobs and business infrastructure to go alongside it.”

Ruth Carver, Chief Executive of the Greater Lincolnshire LEP stated, “These new industrial units will provide much needed business space for the area enabling new jobs and business expansion opportunities, but also supporting local ambitions for development of housing and community uses in the area.”