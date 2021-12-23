Skegness Aldi saying it with flowers and cheeky sign after cake row with M&S

A cheeky sign saying 'Kiss and Make Up' with a massive bunch of mistletoe was placed outside the store, which is next to M&S on the Burgh Road retail park.
In April M&S sued Aldi claiming the company had copied its Colin the Caterpillar cake with a version called Cuthbert the Caterpiller -
The sign was put up following a new spat of the likeness of a light-up snow globe gin.
Aldi's picture shared on Facebook of a member of staff stood by the sign holding a bunch of flowers up to M&S was just the tonic people need.
More than 52,000 liked the image, which also attracted more than 4,000 comments.
Kim Harris commented: "M&S you'll never beat the mighty Aldi."
Lucy Longhurst-Miltham said: "Aldi social media person I salute you for keeping us entertained."
And Gen Neil said: "You are making everyone's day a little happier."
One comment did suggest another row could soon be brewing, however. "But where did the flowers come from though?" asked Rachel Patchett.