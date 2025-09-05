Skegness businessman celebrates painting the town red (and other colours) for  past 20 years

P&R Decorator Centre in Skegness celebrate 20 years.

A Skegness businessman has been celebrating painting the town red and all the other colours of the rainbow for the past 20 years.

The milestone for P and R Decorator Centre owners Phil and Wendy Snell was marked with a reception at the shop on the Beaubridge Business Park on Wednesday.

Guests included customers and suppliers, who were welcomed with food and the opportunity to win some prizes, including paint and a decorator for the day.

“Times have certainly changed since I first opened,” said Phil. “I remortgaged to buy a small shop in Victora Road where the tyre centre now is.

"In the early days if someone rang me at 8pm needing paint I’d be there.

"I still do that to an extent and think our customer service is why we have continued when so many high street shops have lost out to the internet.”

Community is also important to him. Recently Phil donated products to St Clement’s Church to remove graffiti from the wall.

Major projects Phil has donated paint for include the giant poppy in Tower Gardens so people could still pay their tributes at Remembrance during the pandemic, red paint to make the bottom of bottles into poppies for more recent displays and John Byford’s art installation called The Box, which stands in the market place in Skegness’ twin town of Bad Gandersheim.

John commented: “I’m celebrating 10 years of the telephone box this year too and Phil has generously supported the project since day one.

"We’re on colour number five now (the blue’s looking sharp!), and thanks to Phil we’ve managed to splash a bit of Skegness spirit all the way over in Germany as well.”

Steve Gould was one of the guests: “It was clear to see the genuine relationships they have built with people, the kind of personal service you just do not get from big department or DIY chains. It was inspiring to watch.”

Phil says he hopes to carry on in spite of online competition. “I’ve always remembered what my dad who helped me in the early days believed – that there is opportunity in every difficulty.

“The internet never shows the colours as they really are and that’s where I can help.

”Customer service is important to me.”