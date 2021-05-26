Skegness Council's big zoom Annual Town Meeting - and you are invited

Skegness Annual Town Meeting is taking place on Zoom - and you are invited.

Traditionally the annual meeting is an opportunity for local organisations to promote themselves and for the public to ask questions.

Since lockdown Skegness Town Council has conducted its monthly business on Zoom and members have been able to watch on YouTube.

Although Covid-19 restrictions have been eased, meetings have still not resumed in the Council Chamber, which in the future will be in the council's new home in the Tower Gardens Pavilion.

However, tonight (Wednesday) will be the first time the public have been involved in such a major way.

Anyone who is a resident or represents a group working in Skegness and Winthorpe who would

like to attend the annual town meeting, should email [email protected] to be sent the meeting invite.

The meeting is at 7pm and the agenda is as follows:

1. Due to Covid there was no Annual Town Meeting in 2020. To confirm

(or otherwise) the Minutes of the Annual Town Meeting held on Wednesday 8th May 2019.

2. To receive a report by the Former Town Mayor (Coun M Dannatt) on the work of Skegness Town Council during 2020/21. The Town Clerk will present the main points.

3. To answer questions or consider any matters relating to the Skegness Town Council’s Annual Report.

4. An opportunity for local organisations and residents to speak on the work they are doing in the Town:

• Roisin Mullee, Safer Together

• PCSO Michelle Collins, Mutual Gain

• Linda Allaway, New Horizons

• Kerry and Clare from Stage Door Productions

• Chris Bates, Lincs Coast Light Railway

• Any other organisation

5. An opportunity for residents of Skegness to raise matters relating to the Town

• Phil Kemp – Foreshore Flower Displays and the Clock Tower