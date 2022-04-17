Sleaford-area pharmacy team honoured for community role

Lincolnshire Co-op has jointly awarded Heckington Pharmacy with its Gold Pharmacy Branch of the Year title.

The honour came in the society’s latest Colleagues Awards Week and is shared with pharmacies in Holbeach and Birchwood, in Lincoln.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Co-op said the award was presented for ‘the incredible standard of services provided and persevering through the challenges faced through Covid-19’.

Pooja Shingdia, manager at Heckington Pharmacy, said: “It has been a difficult year for most of us in pharmacy, but we’ve all pulled together and I am very proud to see my team continue to flourish despite the ongoing pressures.