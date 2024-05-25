Sleaford-based flower delivery firm creating a buzz with bee education packs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Sleaford-based flower delivery service is bringing a buzz to classrooms with a free bee education pack.

Flying Flowers, part of Interflora UK, want everyone to get involved by helping them save the bees.

To celebrate World Bee Day on May 20. Flying Flowers launched their free ‘Bee a Superhero’ activity pack aimed at primary school children in Key Stages 1 and 2.

The business has worked in partnership with teachers to develop the pack that supports the national curriculum and will seamlessly integrate into lesson plans. The activity pack features a collection of facts, hands-on experiences and interactive challenges that will sow the seeds and turn classrooms into an exciting hive of bee-saving superheroes.

Bee a Superhero with Flying Flowers.

To make it even easier for teachers, any schools which apply for the pack will also receive a copy of Flying Flowers’ in-depth teacher notes and additional resources.

Locally, Osbournby Primary School, which even has a bee in its logo and branding, has partnered up with Flying Flowers to use the packs. Flying Flowers have also sent their packs across the UK and the world – reaching schools in Australia and Canada.

Parents can also keep their children entertained during half term by downloading a smaller version of the fun activity pack by visiting https://www.flyingflowers.co.uk/page/the-beehive, so they can start bee-spotting at home.

Eleanor Agnew at Flying Flowers explains: “At Flying Flowers, we are making a conscious choice to make the world a better place. Not only are we passionate about supporting local growers but we also want everyone to realise the important role bees play in our ecosystem. Unfortunately, their population is rapidly declining which is why we are on a quest to ‘bee noisy’ about saving the UK’s wild bees.

“Our goal is to provide an enriching educational resource that not only meets the needs of teachers but also sparks joy in learning. We want students to appreciate the intricate world of bees and encourage everyone to make one small change, within the classroom during Forest School activities and all the way home.”