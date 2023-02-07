Sleaford cafe boss’s concern for friends caught up in Turkish earthquake

The owner of a Sleaford cafe bistro is preparing to do something to send aid to the victims of the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

Rescue personnel search for victims and survivors through the rubble of buildings in Kahramanmaras, the day after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country's southeast, on February 7, 2023. (Photo by ILYAS AKENGIN/AFP via Getty Images)

Mesut Palabiyik is the co-owner of Tablez restaurant in Millstream Square, which serves both English and Turkish dishes.

Having heard the news of the quake which registered 7.8 on the Richter Scale, killing more than 5,000 people across Turkey and Syria, he said: “My family are OK in Turkey and I cannot get hold of some of my friends.

"Their home is all gone and I think some of their families’ relatives are missing still, but that is all I know.”

Residents and rescue personnel search for victims and survivors through the rubble of buildings in Kahramanmaras, the day after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country's southeast, on February 7, 2023. (Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)

With dozens of countries already pledging assistance with the search and rescue as well as aid in the freezing temperatures, Mesut said: “We are going to do something to support of it.”

He will make an announcement as soon as it is organised.

The restaurant has stated in a new Facebook post: “Our prayers and thoughts are with everybody in Turkey during this difficult time, we will be doing events to support the families affected, more details to come later.”

The earthquake struck the southeast of Turkey this morning yesterday (Monday February 7) seeing whole city blocks collapse.

Mesut Palabiyik outside Tablez Bistro. (Archive photo).