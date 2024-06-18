Sleaford chip shop owners treat customers to 20th anniversary discount

To mark the occasion, Sunny and Narinder Singh are offering 20 per cent off at Sunny’s Plaice in Jermyn Street as a thank you to their loyal customers this week until the end of Saturday (June 22).
Their son Josh is also involved in running the business now too so it is a truly family affair.
They have decorated the shop with balloons and Narinder thanked her eight part-time staff, saying: “We are really happy to reach our 20th anniversary. We must be one of the longest serving fish and chip shop owners in the town.”
The family also own and run and fish and chip shop in Horncastle.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.