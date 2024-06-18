Sleaford chip shop owners treat customers to 20th anniversary discount

To mark the occasion, Sunny and Narinder Singh are offering 20 per cent off at Sunny’s Plaice in Jermyn Street as a thank you to their loyal customers this week until the end of Saturday (June 22).

Their son Josh is also involved in running the business now too so it is a truly family affair.

They have decorated the shop with balloons and Narinder thanked her eight part-time staff, saying: “We are really happy to reach our 20th anniversary. We must be one of the longest serving fish and chip shop owners in the town.”

The family also own and run and fish and chip shop in Horncastle.

1 . Sleaford Town Awards 2012/13 organised by The Sleaford Standard and Sleaford Town Council. Customer Service Award. Sunny and Narinder Singh, receiving the Customer Service Award at Sleaford Town Awards 2013. Photo: David Dawson

2 . sunny's plaice.jpg Marking 20 years - Sunny's Plaice, Sleaford. Photo: Google Photo: Google