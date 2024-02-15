Sleaford Civic Trust warn old post office could harm town centre revamp plans
We have spoken about the Sleaford Civic Trust awarding the Mess of the Year to the Old Post Office in past years.
The Trust has spoken many times to the management company. Each response is very “sympathetic”, but nothing happens.
Advertisement
Advertisement
You will be aware of the work being coordinated by NKDC under the UKSPF banner. One project is the Handley Gardens outside the Museum, and another is the Handley Memorial area which are very close the very unsightly looking Old Post Office.
The Trust have composed the attached piece which we hope you may be able to make use of whilst the saga of the post office story is in everybody’s mind.
Please tweak and adjust as you feel fit.
With best wishes
David
CONGRATULATIONS TO THE POST OFFICE
Many will know the site of the old Post Office in Sleaford
Southgate.
A few years ago, the Old Post Office suddenly closed with the
town being offered no information as to why. Since that time
the building has been unoccupied and has gradually
deteriorated.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Sleaford Civic Trust is a group dedicated to preserving a
good quality of life and environment in the town of Sleaford.
The Trust also identifies buildings that have become
neglected and encourages owners to restore and where
possible bring back to use.
Back in 2021 due to the increasing unsightly appearance of
the old post office building, the Civic Trust contacted Telereal
Trillium who we believe either own the building or acts as
agent for the Post Office, to let them know they were being
awarded Mess of The Year.
We were told the remaining lease was due to expire in March
2022, and that the building would be renovated and made
acceptable as soon after that as possible
Despite these encouraging words, no apparent progress had
been made by May 2022, and the building continued to
deteriorate. Subsequently the Civic Trust awarded the
building the Mess of the Year for a Second time. By
November 2022, despite much chasing, no updates had been
given.
Since that time there has been no progress, and indeed it
seems like a repeat of “Mr Bates and the Post Office”. With
little confidence of anything happening, the Civic Trust has
now awarded the Old Post Office the Mess of the Year for a
Third Time.
Many will be aware of work being planned by NKDC and the
Town Council using the UKSPF funding to greatly enhance the
area around the Handley Memorial and Monument gardens.
However, we feel the front of the Old Post Office building
Advertisement
Advertisement
must be improved, as the UKSPF work will be greatly spoilt by
what can be seen as the SCAR of the Old Post Office
immediately next to the Handley Memorial.
Landlords of the former post office building, Telereal Trillium, have been approached for comment but had not responded at this time.
A spokesperson for North Kesteven District Council, which is planning the enhancement work to the Handley Monument area, said: “
Given the public realm improvement works proposed for the areas around the Handley Monument and Monument Gardens under the UK Shared Prosperity Fund programme, we would hope that the investment and outcomes of the project would inspire all landlords and property owners to consider themselves what contributions they could make to the enhancement of the street scene throughout the town.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A key aim and aspiration of the government-funded UKSPF programme is to build pride of place within localities. The enhancement of the significant gateway to the town and its district heritage landscape is an important part of that, as is the availability of grant funding support to restore or replace the historic frontages of certain shops.