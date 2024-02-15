Sleaford Civic Trust warn old post office could harm town centre revamp plans

The shabby former post office premises on Southgate. Sleaford Civic Trust fears they could damage plans to revamp the Handley Monument area (INSET). Photo submitted

We have spoken about the Sleaford Civic Trust awarding the Mess of the Year to the Old Post Office in past years.

The Trust has spoken many times to the management company. Each response is very “sympathetic”, but nothing happens.

You will be aware of the work being coordinated by NKDC under the UKSPF banner. One project is the Handley Gardens outside the Museum, and another is the Handley Memorial area which are very close the very unsightly looking Old Post Office.

CONGRATULATIONS TO THE POST OFFICE

Many will know the site of the old Post Office in Sleaford

Southgate.

A few years ago, the Old Post Office suddenly closed with the

town being offered no information as to why. Since that time

the building has been unoccupied and has gradually

deteriorated.

The Sleaford Civic Trust is a group dedicated to preserving a

good quality of life and environment in the town of Sleaford.

The Trust also identifies buildings that have become

neglected and encourages owners to restore and where

possible bring back to use.

Back in 2021 due to the increasing unsightly appearance of

the old post office building, the Civic Trust contacted Telereal

Trillium who we believe either own the building or acts as

agent for the Post Office, to let them know they were being

awarded Mess of The Year.

We were told the remaining lease was due to expire in March

2022, and that the building would be renovated and made

acceptable as soon after that as possible

Despite these encouraging words, no apparent progress had

been made by May 2022, and the building continued to

deteriorate. Subsequently the Civic Trust awarded the

building the Mess of the Year for a Second time. By

November 2022, despite much chasing, no updates had been

given.

Since that time there has been no progress, and indeed it

seems like a repeat of “Mr Bates and the Post Office”. With

little confidence of anything happening, the Civic Trust has

now awarded the Old Post Office the Mess of the Year for a

Third Time.

Many will be aware of work being planned by NKDC and the

Town Council using the UKSPF funding to greatly enhance the

area around the Handley Memorial and Monument gardens.

However, we feel the front of the Old Post Office building

must be improved, as the UKSPF work will be greatly spoilt by

what can be seen as the SCAR of the Old Post Office

immediately next to the Handley Memorial.

Landlords of the former post office building, Telereal Trillium, have been approached for comment but had not responded at this time.

A spokesperson for North Kesteven District Council, which is planning the enhancement work to the Handley Monument area, said: “

Given the public realm improvement works proposed for the areas around the Handley Monument and Monument Gardens under the UK Shared Prosperity Fund programme, we would hope that the investment and outcomes of the project would inspire all landlords and property owners to consider themselves what contributions they could make to the enhancement of the street scene throughout the town.

