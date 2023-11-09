A family-run coach operator from the Sleaford area has been crowned as one of the best in the business at a national awards ceremony for the coach and bus industry.

A & P Travel Tours win at the Routeone awards for the bus and coach industry, pictured with presenters Ardal O'Hanlon, Helen Conway and Tim Deakin.

The Routeone Awards is the coach and bus industry’s premier recognition scheme rewarding excellence among operators and individuals.

The event was held at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole, the Awards – now in its seventeenth year – welcomed 770 guests to recognise the achievements of operators and individuals working within the coach and bus industry.

A&P Travel (Tours), of Osbournby, is managed and driven by father and son team, Alan and Paul Cartwright and it was the first time they had entered the awards. They took home the trophy for Coach Tourism Programme of the Year – a new award for 2023.

Paul Cartwright said there were five other finalists in the category - many with much larger teams, he said: “We felt honoured to even be up against these industry legends. For our small family business to be recognised by the sector's highest accolades, it really was an unbelievable, unforgettable and incredibly proud moment for all of us. Combining this with our success at the Coach Rally earlier this year, we are now totalling six awards from 2023.

“We would really like to thank all of our customers for their loyalty and custom over the years as well as those who have more recently joined us on board our coaches. Your generous words and kind feedback formed part of our submission entry and showed the judges that you are our priority. We remain dedicated to offering you quality, varied excursions, short breaks and holidays.”

If you would like to meet the team and view their coaches in person, they will be holding their annual showcase event in the new year at Leasingham Village Hall on Saturday January 13 between 2-3.30pm.

The black-tie celebration began with entertainment from actor, comedian and writer, Ardal O’Hanlon, star of Father Ted and Death in Paradise, and guest in the last two series of Derry Girls. Arlan was joined by co-host Tim Deakin, Editor of Routeone, to present the awards to the 2023 winners.

"The Routeone Awards once more upheld its status as the foremost platform for acknowledging excellence in the coach and bus industry," said Helen Conway, Event Director at organiser Diversified Communications.

"Yet again, the calibre of this year's awards finalists was truly exceptional. To stand out in such an innovative, creative, and dedicated industry is no small achievement, but our 2023 winners unquestionably do so.