Sleaford company crowned hot tub retailer of the year at prestigious UK Pool & Spa Awards

Sleaford hot tub company, 1 Stop Spas have once again walked away with an impressive haul of gold awards including winning the coveted Hot Tub Retailer of The Year award at the UK Pool & Spa Awards.

The 1 Stop Spas team at the pol and spa awards.

The team made their way down to the National Conference Centre in Birmingham on the evening of Thursday December 7 for this year’s awards ceremony, a highly anticipated annual event that brings together industry professionals, experts, and enthusiasts to celebrate and recognise achievements in the industry.

Managing director Chris Brady said: “We are thrilled to have been honoured again by the industry for the hard work and commitment of the team.

"This recognition is a testament to the company’s dedication to providing the highest quality hot tubs and exceptional customer experiences. What I’m most proud of is the range of awards we have won. In addition to the Hot Tub Retailer of The Year award we have also taken golds for Spa Technician of The Year, Spa Product of The Year for our energy efficient heat pumps, as well as the Hot Tub installation project award.

"A huge thank you to everyone who voted for us and to our amazing customers for their continued support.”

The UK Pool and Spa Awards are a fully independent awards where the votes are made up from 50 per cent general public votes and 50 per cent from industry peers and experts.