Sleaford employer announces apprenticeship scheme

The four-year programme at Moy Park is designed to nurture the next generation of engineering talent through class and work-based learning.
It is open to applicants from across the UK, with Moy Park’s site at Anwick one of the locations available to them.
Stephen Spence (pictured), an engineering apprentice at Moy Park, said: “I would recommend an apprenticeship to anybody who enjoys practical learning. Personally, I feel that I learn more by being hands on, so the opportunity to learn in a classroom and immediately be able to put it into practice the next day at work is the perfect way for me to earn my qualifications, and quickly develop skills that I can use throughout my career.”
To find out more about the scheme, visit tinyurl.com/MoyParkApprenticeships