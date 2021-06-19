Sleaford funfair: can you spot yourself enjoying the rides on the rec’ after a year’s break ude to pandemic?
Bert Holland’s funfair returned to Sleaford’s Boston Road ‘Rec’ last week for its annual stay in the town, after a year’s absence due to covid rules.
It comes after a circus brought family delight to the recreation ground during the half term break.
Vehicles began rolling into the field on June 6 to set up ready for the opening day on Wednesday, June 9. Our photos are from the first night.
The fair will continue until June 20 in the park, but closed on June 14 and 15.
With pandemic restrictions and guidance on social distancing still at the forefront of people’s minds, in his request in April to the town council to use the ground, Mr Holland said: “Due to Government guidelines we will fence the fair site, so there will be one entrance in and one exit out.
“We can also monitor how many people – the public – are on the site at one time.”
The fun fair operators also explained their other Covid-19 safety measures for protecting public and staff.
This included staff wearing face coverings and regularly sanitising or washing their hands. Seating capacity could be reduced to ensure distancing and hand sanitiser is on offer to anyone on entry to the fair as well as before using the rides. Queueing distances are marked out and controlled and all touchpoints are regularly sanitised such as hand rails, counters, restraints and handles, as well as sneeze guards at kiosks and contactless payment facilities.