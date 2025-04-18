Sleaford MP gets update on plans for town's Banking Hub

The Lloyds branch in Sleaford, due to close in March 2026, along with the town's Halifax branch. Photo: Google

Local MP Dr Caroline Johnson has welcomed plans for a new Banking Hub for Sleaford during a meeting with the organisation tasked with setting it up.

Cash Access UK, created as a partnership of many of the main High Street banks to ensure continued access to cash for customers when branches close, is overseeing the Banking Hub project for Sleaford, which is expected to open in early 2026.

It was recommended by Cash Access UK after announcements by Lloyds Banking Group that they were to close the town’s Lloyds and Halifax branches in March 2025.

Operated by the Post Office, the facility would provide a counter service for everyday cash transactions, together with a community banker service where customers will be able to speak face-to-face with their own bank or building society about more complicated banking matters.

Community bankers take it in turns to visit the Hub so residents will benefit from a different bank available on each day of the week. Community bankers are usually provided by the banks with the most customers in the community.

A location for the hub has not yet been confirmed, although the current Post Office in Riverside Precinct already acts as a hub for Barclays customers and was seeing growing demand for the service.

During the meeting, Dr Johnson, MP for Sleaford and North Hykeham, also raised the importance of accessibility for constituents, and Cash Access UK confirmed that the team will be working hard to ensure the premises are accessible for all.

Dr Johnson said: “I look forward to working with Cash Access UK in the months ahead as the Banking Hub takes shape in the town.

“I have previously pressed for a Banking Hub facility in the town, as I know how important it is for constituents to be able to continue to use face-to-face banking services – whether that be for residents who do not use online banking, or businesses who need to speak with their bank representatives about their finances.

“I will keep constituents updated as further details emerge, and you can check back for updates on the Cash Access UK’s dedicated website: https://www.cashaccess.co.uk/hubs/sleaford-lincolnshire/”