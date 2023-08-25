Sleaford opticians focuses on new store

Glasses were raised this week by the team at a Sleaford opticians to celebrate a move to a larger premises on Southgate.The Mayor of Sleaford, Councillor Anthony Brand, cut the ribbon and officially opened the new Specsavers store, just a stone’s throw from its previous location.

The relocation, which comes on the back of increased demand, sees the opticians extend its optical and audiology services for the local community. The new premises, at more than double the size of the previous site, also marks a substantial investment. It has also led to local recruitment too, with several new colleagues taken on board.

‘I’m honoured to have been invited to open Specsavers’ new store and thoroughly enjoyed meeting the team and seeing the new premises,’ comments Cllr Brand. ‘It’s great to see the investment that has gone back into the business and the benefit this will have on our community moving forward.’

Advertisement

Advertisement

Welcoming the community into the store, both James Coleman and Bijal Ladva, directors of Specsavers Sleaford, shared their appreciation for the support they have received over the years and their excitement for the new store.

Mayor of Sleaford, Councillor Anthony Brand, officially opens new Specsavers Sleaford store

‘It’s great to finally open our new doors to customers,’ adds James. ‘After fifteen years in our previous location, we had completely outgrown it! Here we have a new layout with so much more space, enhanced facilities, an improved working environment for the team and importantly, a more accessible experience for all our customers.’

The new, expanded store has six consulting rooms, which includes a dedicated audiology room, all easily accessible on the ground floor.

‘There has been a lot of hard work going on behind the scenes to get the new store ready and we’re very proud of what we have achieved over the last few months,’ continues Bijal. ‘We had a lovely time celebrating the official opening. The team were delighted to welcome the Mayor and to be joined by Specsavers director, Tom McKnight, who returned to his home town for the occasion!’

State-of-the-art equipment has been installed throughout, including an Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) machine. This technology allows the optometrist to take a 3D image of the back of your eye to help spot serious eye conditions, including glaucoma, up to four years earlier.