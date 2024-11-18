Sleaford pub to be stripped of licence over fights

The Grapes, Southgate, Sleaford Credit: LDRS

A bar which has been “a disproportionately high” drain on police resources will lose its licence next month.

The Grapes on Southgate in Sleaford often has large groups of customers spilling into the road with a “serious level of violence” breaking out, police claimed at a licensing hearing last week.

The venue’s owners and manager were called before the hearing at North Kesteven District Council on Tuesday (November 12), where they claimed that all required improvements had been made.

However, Lincolnshire Police said the venue had little control over customers, was understaffed and rarely had people on the door.

Police respond to a large crowd outside The Grapes pub, Southgate, Sleaford. From Lincolnshire Police's submission to North Kesteven District Council, asking for the pub's licence to be reviewed.

Committee members have concluded in a newly-published notice that management was “extremely poor” and they had “no confidence” they would operate within licensing rules.

The Grapes can continue to operate until December 7, unless an appeal is made.

Sgt Amy Adams of Lincolnshire Police said: “Demand on that premises is much higher than any other in Lincolnshire at the moment.”

“We have shown a lengthy history of trying to resolve problems. The lack of engagement is extremely concerning.

“The venue is affecting the local community and businesses.”

She said the promised improvements seemed “too little, too late. It’s not for us to keep chasing updates – we have over 4,000 licensed premises.”

Police relayed a long list of fights, underage drinking, drug use, anti-social behaviour and overcrowding they had been called to the pub to deal with in recent months.

The force said that after a meeting on urgent improvements in July, they hadn’t heard from the pub and were under the impression that they had stopped engaging with them.

Lucy Darmon has been the designated premises supervisor since 2018, with EDS Sleaford, run by Emma and George Drury, as the premises licence holder.

Lucy Darmon was unable to attend the hearing due to work commitments, and her dad Russell Wills said the evidence was “misleading” and a “character assassination”.

Emma Drury said: “Every single item police have suggested we actively dealt with. We should have communicated that to police better.”

She claimed there were now door staff working from 10pm, and people could only take plastic cups outside rather than glasses.

She added: “We are trying to get better. We want to build a successful pub that’s a good part of Sleaford.”

EDS Sleaford rejected claims their pub was associated with violence.

The committee criticised the management of both Lucy Darmon and EDS Sleaford, and said that it believed they would continue to undermine licensing objectives.

They also condemned the venue’s withdrawal from a Pub Watch scheme, saying it was “very disappointing and appeared to be financially driven”.

All parties involved have 21 days to appeal the decision before the licence is revoked.