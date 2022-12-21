A closed Sleaford pub will remain out of use after plans to turn it into a working Airbnb venue were refused.

The disused Marquis of Granby pub on Westgate, Sleaford. Photo: Google

North Kesteven District Council’s planning officers gave delegated refusal to the plans for the former Marquis of Granby building, on Westgate, which were submitted by an applicant with the surname Hanlon through Rick Smith Design.

The plans would have seen the building split into six Airbnb guest rooms at ground floor, each with ensuite, along with a first floor flat.

Advertisement

It was originally going to be four B&B rooms, and two flats, however, the plans were later changed.

An artist's impression of how the pub would be renovated.

Advertisement

The applicant also wanted to replace the ground floor windows with PVC, remove chimneys and remove a polished block plinth to replace it with rendered finish.

Existing signage would also have been removed and a number of solar panels would have been placed on the roof of the build.

Advertisement

The Marquis of Granby had reportedly fallen into disrepair since it shut in December 2015.

Planning officers said the loss of the public house would not represent the loss of a significant community facility.

Advertisement

However, they said the number of units on the ground flood were “over-intensive” and would “fail to deliver high quality sustainable visitor accommodation”.

“Although it is recognised that the standard of amenity reasonably required for short stays differs from that for permanent accommodation, it is considered that the intensive form of development and close relationship of proposed units leading to restricted outlooks/ privacy.”

Advertisement