Sleaford Quality Food’s new Innovation Centre opened by local MP
The £750,000 investment is central to the company’s exciting plans to develop and expand its Innovation and New Product Development lines in 2024 and beyond. This will enable the company to host Culinary Workshops & Innovation days with customers, generating new & exciting recipe ideas in line with industry trends.
The Innovation Centre is headed by Trevor Holmes and his team of experienced Chef’s and qualified Food Technologists.
Trevor oversaw the design and layout plans for the new centre prior to installation by Lincoln-based APSS who have over 25 years of commercial design and fit-out experience.
MP Dr Caroline Johnson said: “It was an honour to officially open the new Innovation Centre at Sleaford Quality Foods. I am grateful to James Arnold, Managing Director, and his team for inviting me to mark this very special occasion and to celebrate an exciting expansion of an important local business in the town. I know that a significant amount of work and investment has gone into this project, bringing great benefit to customers, and creating more jobs for local people.
"It’s great to see the business expanding as they continue to be the supplier of choice to many of the UK’s major food manufacturers and foodservice companies.”
James Arnold, SQF Managing Director, said: "Customer expectations continue to grow so we need to grow with them. Hence the company has made a significant investment in a new innovative, dynamic facility which will offer customers new and exciting culinary initiatives.
We’re extremely excited about the opportunities our new innovation Centre will provide our customers and I am confident it will result in a period of growth for Sleaford Quality Foods.”
James added: “There are huge opportunities for the company to add to its foodservice and manufacturing channels, it's an exciting time for the business."