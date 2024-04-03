Sleaford Quality Food’s new Innovation Centre opened by local MP

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The £750,000 investment is central to the company’s exciting plans to develop and expand its Innovation and New Product Development lines in 2024 and beyond. This will enable the company to host Culinary Workshops & Innovation days with customers, generating new & exciting recipe ideas in line with industry trends.

The Innovation Centre is headed by Trevor Holmes and his team of experienced Chef’s and qualified Food Technologists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trevor oversaw the design and layout plans for the new centre prior to installation by Lincoln-based APSS who have over 25 years of commercial design and fit-out experience.

James Arnold and Dr Caroline Johnson MP

MP Dr Caroline Johnson said: “It was an honour to officially open the new Innovation Centre at Sleaford Quality Foods. I am grateful to James Arnold, Managing Director, and his team for inviting me to mark this very special occasion and to celebrate an exciting expansion of an important local business in the town. I know that a significant amount of work and investment has gone into this project, bringing great benefit to customers, and creating more jobs for local people.

"It’s great to see the business expanding as they continue to be the supplier of choice to many of the UK’s major food manufacturers and foodservice companies.”

James Arnold, SQF Managing Director, said: "Customer expectations continue to grow so we need to grow with them. Hence the company has made a significant investment in a new innovative, dynamic facility which will offer customers new and exciting culinary initiatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’re extremely excited about the opportunities our new innovation Centre will provide our customers and I am confident it will result in a period of growth for Sleaford Quality Foods.”