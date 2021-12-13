Software firm moves into Hub

Opening the new MRI Software offices, from left - Mayor of Sleaford Coun Robert Oates, NKDC Leader Coun Richard Wright and MRI Vice President and Executive Managing Director for Europe Dermot Briody. EMN-211012-160147001

MRI Software held a ceremony to formally open its covid-safe, flexible working environment at the Hub on December 8, after relocating from Westgate House in the town.

The office is one of a number of MRI locations across the UK, including London and Newcastle, where the company develops and supports its innovative technology solutions.

The official opening saw MRI vice president and executive managing director for Europe Dermot Briody, joined by Sleaford mayor Coun Robert Oates and representatives from The Hub’s owner, North Kesteven District Council.

“We are thrilled to be moving fully into the NCCD in Sleaford, underlining our ongoing commitment to the town, the region and its people,” said Mr Briody. “We will, of course, ensure that the return of the local workforce will be managed carefully and safely in light of the most recent developments with the pandemic. We are offering a hybrid working environment in which employees will have the flexibility to come to the Sleaford office part of the time and work at home other times.”

MRI’s Sleaford team, which consists of more than 60 people, is a vital part of the company’s UK and international operations. The team at the office support some of the largest commercial and residential property owners and operators in the UK. MRI is a rapidly growing company that operates in the fast-moving PropTech sector, and it will continue to recruit in the area – with roles open now – while creating more opportunities for talent from local educational institutions such as the University of Lincoln.

The district coouncil-owned Hub has recently undergone a £1.2 million refurbishment project which features a ground floor gallery, an artist workshop, a children’s zone, a performing arts studio, conference facilities, a large indoor bistro and an outdoor seating area taking in views of the River Slea.

NKDC leader Coun Richard Wright commented: “When an internationally recognised company such as MRI solidifies its roots in Sleaford, it reinforces the town and district’s position as a hub for creativity and business, laying a foundation for future financial stability. It will be exciting to see MRI Software’s Sleaford team continue to settle into their new space and grow for the future, including through new employment opportunities.”

MRI’s technology will manage its workforce’s return to shared workspaces, scheduling the use of desks, meeting rooms and other facilities, while evaluating the use of space for future planning.

Long-time Sleaford employers Qube Global Software had been in the town since 1982 and were acquired by MRI in 2017.